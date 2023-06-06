Investigation launched after second plane delivers migrants to Sacramento

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation was launched after two private planes dropped migrants off in Sacramento, California this week.

The first plane arrived on Saturday, June 3, and the second arrived Monday, June 5.

It is believed the planes may come from processing centers in Texas.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton discussed the topic with KUSI, and California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta also addressed the issue.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Diego International Airport with details.