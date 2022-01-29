Investigations continue after homicide in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – The slaying of a woman during a late-night fight at an eastern San Diego County apartment complex was under investigation Friday.

Deputies investigating reports of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Canyon Road in Spring Valley found the victim suffering from injuries to her upper body shortly before midnight Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, died despite lifesaving attempts on the part of the patrol personnel and paramedics, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case.

The victim’s cause of death and the circumstances of the fatal fight were unclear, and no suspect descriptions were available as of late Friday morning.