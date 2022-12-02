Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects.

On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects after detectives through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to build the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.