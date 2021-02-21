Investment advisor stresses importance of choosing 401(k) wisely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brent Wilsey, President at Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI to give viewers a few tips on building wealth through a 401(k).

Wilsey stressed using research to pick the best mutual funds rather than taking an uneducated approach to mutual funds.

One other tip Wilsey gave viewers is that when leaving job, take your 401(k) with you, as it is your best wealth builder.

Wilsey stopped by KUSI to show viewers just a few of the financial tips his investment management company can provide clients with.

