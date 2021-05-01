Iranian government’s actions continue to destabilize region, says foreign policy analyst

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meanwhile as nuclear negotiations are underway between the United State and Iran, Dr. Hiva Feizi, Foreign Policy Analyst and Public Diplomacy Expert, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss U.S.-Iran relations.

The maximum pressure imposed by former President Donald Trump crippled Iran’s economy and plummeted its currency, causing his presidency to be very unpopular in Iran, Feizi described, adding that Iran remains distrustful of the U.S.

“So we have a regime that has zero accountability to its people, zero accountability to its region, to its neighboring country, and civilization of the region. Zero accountability to the international community. So can it be trusted? I think the facts speak for itself,” Feizi elaborated.

Since negotiations started between the U.S. and Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, there has been no positive change, Feizi explained.

Dr. Feizi has a PhD on Iranian Soft Power and Strategic Communication, has previously worked as an Iran analyst at U.S. CENTCOM Public Affairs Office and as a strategic communications consultant with various NGOs working on issues related to Iran.