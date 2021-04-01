IRS warns of impersonation scams targeting college students and staff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An IRS-impersonating scam is mostly targeting educational institutions — including students and staff who hold “.edu” email addresses, the Internal Revenue Service warned today.

In recent weeks, impersonation complaints have been sent from people with education email addresses to the IRS’ phishing@irs.gov.

These suspicious emails usually show the IRS logo and lure in suspects with subject lines such as “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment,” asking unsuspecting citizens to click a link and submit a form in order to claim their refund.

These phishing websites asks taxpayers to provide the following information:

Social Security number

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

Prior Year Annual Gross Income

Driver’s License Number

Current Address

City

State/U.S. Territory

ZIP Code/Postal Code

Electronic Filing PIN

Recipients of this emails should never click such links, and report it immediately to the IRS or delete it and move on.

If reporting, taxpayers should save the email using the “save as” feature and send the attachment to phishing@irs.gov or forward the email as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and IRS Criminal Investigation will then be notified.

People who have reason to believe they have a pending refund can check its status at Where’s My Refund?

Raphael Tulino, Media Relations at the IRS, joined KUSI to warn viewers of the IRS phishing emails.