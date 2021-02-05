IRS will start processing returns next Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Internal Revenue Service and partners across the nation remind taxpayers that on February 12 IRS will start processing returns.

The IRS and partners nationwide urge people to check to see if they qualify for this important credit.

IRS offers guidance to taxpayers on identity theft involving unemployment benefits | Internal Revenue Service January 28, 2021 https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-offers-guidance-to-taxpayers-on-identity-theft-involving-unemployment-benefits

The Internal Revenue Service also urged taxpayers who receive Forms 1099-G for unemployment benefits they did not actually get because of identity theft to contact their appropriate state agency for a corrected form.

States issue Forms 1099-G to the taxpayer and to the IRS to report what taxable income, such as refunds or unemployment benefits, were issued by state agencies.

During 2020, millions of taxpayers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss or reduced work hours. Some taxpayers who faced unemployment or reduced work hours applied for and received unemployment compensation from their state. Under federal law, unemployment benefits are taxable income.

IRS Media Relations, Raphael Tulino, said on Good Evening San Diego that eligible educators can deduct unreimbursed expenses for COVID-19 protective items to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

COVID-19 protective items include, but are not limited to:

· face masks;

· disinfectant for use against COVID-19;

· hand soap;

· hand sanitizer;

· disposable gloves;

· tape, paint or chalk to guide social distancing;

· physical barriers (for example, clear plexiglass);

· air purifiers; and ·

other items recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be used for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Rev. Proc. 2021-15, provides guidance related to educators and their expenses under the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020, which was enacted as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The new law clarifies that unreimbursed expenses paid or incurred after March 12, 2020, by eligible educators for protective items to stop the spread of COVID-19 qualify for the educator expense deduction.

The educator expense deduction rules permit eligible educators to deduct up to $250 of qualifying expenses per year ($500 if married filing jointly and both spouses are eligible educators, but not more than $250 each).

Eligible educators include any individual who is a kindergarten through grade 12 teacher, instructor, counselor, principal, or aide in a school for at least 900 hours during a school year.

This deduction is for expenses paid or incurred during the tax year. Taxpayers claim the deduction on Form 1040, Form 1040-SR or Form 1040-NR (attach Schedule 1 (Form 1040) ).

For additional information regarding the deduction for certain expenses of an eligible educator, see the Instructions for Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR or the Instructions for Form 1040-NR.

For more information about this, the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020 and other tax changes, visit IRS.gov.