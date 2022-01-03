Is fitness one of your new years resolutions? Check out MBDY + be





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Encinitas to talk about MBDY + be, a fitness studio.

If you are looking to focus on your heath and fitness in 2022 but do not know where to start, MBDY + be is a safe space to move, dance and connect (at any age)!

Kacey was out to talk to Elease Sgarbossa, owner of MBDY + be and co-founder of Bella Lux, the (adult) dance group that rehearses at the studio.

