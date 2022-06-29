Is Gavin Newsom buying votes ahead of the 2022 election?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan to distribute another round of stimulus checks to millions of Californians.

He calls the recipients, the “new middle class,” which includes couples making up to $500,000 per year.

The checks are said to combat inflation and rising gas prices. Even though Newsom and California Democrats have shut down any plans to suspend the gas tax.

The average price per gallon in California is over $6, and the state gas tax is set to increase on July 1.

Under Newsom’s plan;

Single tax filers will receive: $350 if they earn less than $75,000 per year

$250 if they earn between $75,001 and $125,000 per year

$200 if they earn between $125,001 and $250,000 per year Joint tax filers will receive:

$700 if they earn less than $150,000 per year

$500 if they earn between $150,001 and $250,000 per year

$400 if they earn between $250,001 and $500,000 per year

If either single or joint filers have at least one dependent, they will receive an additional amount of either $350, $250 or $200, based on their tier.

Californians should receive the money via direct deposit or debit card in late October, right before the 2022 election.

The date California residents will receive the payments from the state is being highly criticized by Republicans, who say Newsom is simply strategically buying votes ahead of the election.

Tom Del Beccaro explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

NEW: Millions of Californians will be receiving up to $1,050 as part of a NEW middle class tax rebate. That’s more money in your pocket to help you fill your gas tank and put food on the table. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 27, 2022