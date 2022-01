Is Gov. Newsom’s California 2022-2023 state budget reckless?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced his multibillion-dollar spending blueprint for the 2022-2023 year.

While this blueprint makes an effort to satisfy needs on both sides of the political aisles in California, some regard it as reckless, such as Carl DeMaio.

DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his top five problems with California’s State Budget.