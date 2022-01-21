Is Kamala Harris failing as Vice President?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden and VP Harris have been in office for a full year, but their administration seems to be failing on its biggest promises from the campaign.

TIME Magazine even commemorated President Biden’s first year in office with a grim image depicting Biden ignoring everything except his plan to distribute free COVID-19 tests to Americans.

But the criticism isn’t being aimed solely at Joe Biden, top level officials in his administration, including VP Kamala Harris and the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, are also under fire for their roles.

Kamala Harris was sworn into office as the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States, but it has not been a smooth ride. Just one year in, and there are rumors that Biden will ditch Harris on the 2024 ticket, but nobody in the administration has confirmed.

Harris was named Border Czar, putting her in charge of the ongoing immigration crisis at our southern border, but she hasn’t even visited the US-Mexico border to see the situation first hand. In fact, she laughed at the idea when a reporter asked her.

KUSI Contributor Tom Del Beccaro discussed Harris’ first year in office, and why so many see her time as a failure, with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)