Is LA returning to masking? Fauci recommends getting the booster shot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County is approaching 400, increasing by 25 people over the previous day’s total to 398, according to the latest state data released Wednesday.

Of those patients, 45 were being treated in intensive care, up from 41 on Tuesday.

The county is seeing spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, prompting local public health officials to encourage residents to be more vigilant.

“Due to the increased level of community transmission, including re- infections, we strongly recommend masking, especially in crowded spaces or around family, friends and colleagues who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Our best bet in preventing hospitalizations and deaths is to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and isolating from others when sick.”

Fauci and the COVID-19 task force warns those that the Pandemic is not over and masking and boosters are encouraged. Fauci urging these precautions says, “variants will continue to emerge if the virus circulates globally and in this country. We should not let it disrupt our lives. But we cannot deny that it is a reality that we need to deal with.”

Los Angeles County is already in the CDC’s “medium” COVID level, based on the elevated rate of people being infected with the virus. If the county’s rate of average daily COVID-positive patients being admitted to area hospitals tops 10 per 100,000 residents, it will enter the “high” category.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the influx of COVID cases.

“I do recognize that when we return to universal indoor masking to reduce high spread, for many this will feel like a step backwards,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

But she said universal masking “makes a lot of sense because it helps us to reduce risk.”

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl again forcefully backed the idea of requiring masks, saying she has “no patience” for people who won’t wear them.