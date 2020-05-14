Is mandating employees take temperature checks before work a violation of their constitutional rights?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, San Diego County ordered all businesses that are open to do a temperature screening before employees can enter the workplace.

In response, we have heard from a lot of viewers that feel like this is an invasion of privacy.

KUSI Legal Analyst Dan Eaton explained that State constitutions can require companies to do this, and also allow private businesses to take the temperature of customers before entering their store or property.