Is protesting at Supreme Court Justices’ homes subject to legal action, criminal charges?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bipartisan bill was passed on the Senate floor Monday night, giving additional security protection to Supreme Court Justices and their families.

The unanimous consent vote comes after abortion-rights activists took their fight to the homes of some of the Justices.

It also comes one week after a leaked draft opinion revealed that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

The legislation must also be passed by the House before going to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation further.

“The one thing we cannot risk is judges changing their decisions based upon law because they can’t go out and throw their trash out without being harassed by citizens,” Bajaj said.