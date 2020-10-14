Isabel Brown discusses work as a conservative influencer for Generation Z Americans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Isabel Brown is a Generation Z voice who jumped into the conservative movement after enduring years of leftist indoctrination on her college campus.

In college, Brown started working with Turning Point USA on campus at Colorado State University, and now works as a Turning Point USA contributor/spokesperson to help spread their message of conservative ideals.

Brown is a member of Generation Z and is considered to be a conservative influencer online. Most members of Generation Z turn to social media and influencers like herself to get their news rather than tradition cable news or newspapers.

Brown explained, “Generation Z is America’s next generation of young adults. Essentially anyone who was born in 1997 or later is considered Gen Z. So I’m at the top of that age bracket as a 23-year-old here in America, but we are dramatically different than millennials in that we are the most conservative generation America has seen since World War II.”

Isabel Brown joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain her work as a conservative influence with TP USA and discuss how Generation Z gets their news from different places than their elders.

