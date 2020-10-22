Isabel Brown of TPUSA explains how Gen Z uses social media to get their news





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is less than two weeks away, and Generation Z voters will have a significant impact on the outcome, if they show up to the polls or send in their mail-in ballots.

Many Americans confuse Generation Z with Millenials, and attribute the Millenial stereotype of being very liberal to members of Gen Z. But, Isabel Brown says that is very far from the truth.

Isabel Brown is a conservative influencer working for Turning Point USA, and she explains why members of Generation Z may be more conservative than many people may think.

Brown joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how she and Turning Point USA are reaching the young audience and creating content for the platforms they are using to get them their news.

