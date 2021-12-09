Isaiah Pressley and Danny Davis prepare to play in 2021 Alex Spanos All Star Classic





LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Two San Diego High School football players are getting ready to play in this year’s Alex Spanos All-Star Classic football game.

St. Augustine running back Isaiah Pressley and San Pasqual running back Danny Davis, will be heading to Los Angeles to show off their skills in the annual All-Star game.

One game will be held in LA, and another game will be held in San Diego.

The complete North and South team rosters have been revealed, and Pressley and Davis are just two of the notable San Diego football stars.

They discussed the game and everything that comes with the opportunity to play in it with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

#AlexSpanosAllStarClassic North & South studs, Danny Davis (San Pasqual) and Isaiah Pressley (St.Augustine) on @KUSINews this morning talking about Saturday’s game at Escondido High School. pic.twitter.com/GdjBcxqaVM — San Diego High School Sports Association (@TheSDHSSA) December 9, 2021