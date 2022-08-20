Isis member receives eight life sentences for brutal beheadings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A member of the notorious Isis cell known as “The beatles” is sentenced to several concurrent life sentences in a Virginia courtroom.

El Shafee Elsheikh learned his fate while surrounded by the family members of his victims.

He reportedly helped lead a network of at least nine detention facilities in which 26 hostages from 12 countries were held captive in Syria.

Elsheikh videotaped the beheadings of several of his victims, four of which were American citizens.

There were two other members of the Elsheikh’s execution cell: one was killed in a drone strike in 20-15, and the other received eight life sentences earlier this year.