Israelfest Drive-in Concert to take place at Del Mar Fairgrounds

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS (KUSI) – Israelfest Drive-in Concert will be taking place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

To celebrate 73 years of Israel’s independence, a seventies-themed drive-in concert will be held, featuring Kosher Israeli food, music, and more.

Ticket prices for VIP parking Spaces are $50 per car.

General admission is $20 per car.

Miri Ketayi, Director of Israel and Overseas at the Jewish Federation of San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

