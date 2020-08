Israeli citizen Eli Berman explains the importance of the ‘Abraham Accord’

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (KUSI) – Earlier this week, President Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement.

The deal is called the “Abraham Accord.”

President Trump says this is a step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East. Trump added that this agreement could lead to more countries in the Middle East normalizing relations with Isreal.

Eli Berman, from the Israeli Conservative Party, joined us via Zoom from Israel to discuss the historic announcement and explain the importance to the country.