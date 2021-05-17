Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work for truce

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military has unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

The strikes Monday came as international diplomats worked to end the war that has killed hundreds of people.

The latest attacks killed a top Gaza leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group. Israel has said it intends to press on for now with its attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the United States signaled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire.

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes.

Eight people in Israel have been killed in ongoing rocket attacks launched from Gaza.