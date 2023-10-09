Israeli tour guide Robby Berman was a witness to the Hamas Attack





JERUSALEM (KUSI) — Israel has vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip, as its pounds the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.

More than two days after Hamas launched its surprise attack from Gaza, the military said Monday that the fighting within Israel had largely died down for now. Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday, portending greater fighting and a possible ground assault into Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the militants’ “military and governing capabilities.”

Robby Berman is a tour guide in Israel, and he personally witnessed the Hamas surprise attack. Berman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain what witnessing the attack was like.

Berman said the “extreme, radical” Hamas killed hundreds of innocent people in Israel, and they cannot allow Hamas to grow and gain support. Berman pointed out that Iran helped Hamas plan the attack, as Hamas is not sophisticated enough to do it themself. Explaining, “Iran is the elephant in the room. What are we going to do? They are a religious fanatic group similar to Hamas. They are killing their people on the street for not covering their hair.”

Nine Americans have already been confirmed dead in the attacks.

About a month ago, the Biden Administration gave Iran $6 billion as part of a hostage deal, but the White House insists those funds were not used to fund terror.

Republicans are calling out Joe Biden for this deal, saying money is fungible, and Joe Biden has directly funded the terrorism in against Israel.

Former President Donald Trump says Joe Biden “has betrayed Israel.”

