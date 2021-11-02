Issues arise as Redistricting Commission attempts to draw lines in the county

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is that time again, when the county re-draws district lines.

But it appears the San Diego Independent Redistricting Commission has had issues with doing so.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the final preliminary map.

The Redistricting Commission approved this map on Oct. 29: portal.sandiego-mapping.org/submission/p6246

On Nov. 4, the Commission will vote on both the final preliminary map, the findings, and submit it to the City Clerk.

This is clearly a jerrymandering restricting of different regions in and around San Diego County, DeMaio said.