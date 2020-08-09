Issues with Wednesday Drum Circle force Ocean Beach officials to meet with their local councilmembers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents in Ocean Beach are outraged over the massive crowds that they feel are continuing to ignore public health orders, but city leaders say steps are being taken to crack down on violators.

“I have good news, we are in conversations with Councilmember Campbell’s office and we are looking to a joint meeting of forces on Monday where we will be discussing what it will look like to increase compliance and increase engagement,” OB Town Council Treasurer Corey Bruins said. “Let’s set a table and figure out what we’re going to do, and I don’t know what that’s going to look like but we are thankful to start conversations with the Councilmember’s office to move towards a resolution.”

Just blocks from the regulated OB Farmer’s Market, Veteran’s Plaza can be seen as the sight of dozens of unregulated vendors. This comes while other businesses nearby are suffering from adhering to the county’s regulations.