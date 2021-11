It’s Chanukah, Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort talks about the celebration and it’s history

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort at Chabad at La Costa about what Chanukah is and it’s history.

Chanukah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrian Greek army, and the subsequent miracle of rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and restoring its menorah, or lamp.