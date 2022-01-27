It’s fun to swim at the YMCA in January for free!

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI)- YMCA campuses in San Diego have no fees for the month of January. They started this because they want to see more people getting fit and staying active! They have numerous classes and opportunities for all ages.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Dan Cruz from the YMCA about the swim classes they offer and why it’s important people learn. We also spoke with the swim coach, Bill Callahan and he says, “The hardest steps you take to get here are the ones out your front door. We make everything fun and easy, no matter the level you swim at!”

To learn more about how to get involved in the activities the YMCA offers, visit: www.ymcasd.org/swim