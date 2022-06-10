It’s getting hot and the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA’s pool is almost done in time for summer!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s getting hotter and hotter as we enter the summer months, and the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA’s pool is going to be a perfect way to stay cool.

The long-awaited aquatics center is nearing completion, now there is water in the pool!

Anna Arancibia, Executive Director of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about their pool.

The $6.7-million aquatic center will have a six-lane, 25-yard pool, open swim zone and children’s splash pad area, with several swim and water safety lessons, family swim, competition, rehabilitation, and fitness programs.

Statistics show over 79% of children in low-income families have little to no swimming ability, putting our children at an unacceptable risk of drowning.

Swim lessons will begin on July 5, and the center will be offering 70 free swim lessons in July and August via a grant from the San Diego Prevent Drowning Foundation.