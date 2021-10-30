It’s harder to justify COVID vaccine for children if pandemic’s end is near, says LA Times article

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Los Angeles Times recently published an article in which they describe the argument for vaccinating young children to be a difficult one to make at the end of the pandemic.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss vaccinating children.

Dr. Victory maintained that vaccinating children with the COVID-19 vaccine outweighs the benefits, stating that children are at such low risk of complications with COVID-19.