It’s leg day: Cindy Whitmarsh’s sexy legs workout





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh was joined by Fitness Models Kathy Babcock and Michele LaRocque to demonstrate how to complete a sexy legs day workout on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Sexy legs day workout:

(Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.)

1. Plea squat, lifted toe jumps

2. Four hop curtsy and switch

3. Side squat jump turns

4. Side knee pull and switch

5. Around the head alt. side lunges

6. Front, rev, plyo lunge

7. Three plyo push, jump squat and jump

8. Goblet squat heel raise