It’s probably not the best time to buy as home prices soar in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI has been following the skyrocketing housing prices. If you’re looking to buy a home right now, we might suggest you hold off for a while.

Here in San Diego, the median selling price for a single family home now sits at $1 million!

Jim Bottrell, Owner Founder of the Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk more on what you should do if you are thinking of selling or buying a house soon.