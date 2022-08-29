It’s shark season in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As spring warms into summer, San Diego brings out the sharks! But don’t be alarmed, they’re harmless Leopard sharks congregating in the shallows for breeding season.

These graceful creatures are typically 4-5 feet long, covered with the bold, yellow and black patterns from which they get their colorful name.

You may be lucky enough to spot their shadowy outlines from a surfboard or kayak, but the best way to get up close and personal with the sharks is to swim with them.

Remember to be kind to the local San Diego environment.