‘It’s the age-old definition of insanity,’ says Dr. Victory on California mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant — the first publicly confirmed death from the swiftly spreading strain.

Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed restrictions and on Sunday cautioned that the variant could overcome the immune defenses of those inoculated with the two shots of vaccines.

Britain gave no details on the death other than the person had been diagnosed in hospital.

It is not clear if the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying issues.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has reinstated a state-wide mask mandate for indoor public places and added restrictions on large gatherings in light of the rise in cases.

RELATED STORY: California reintroduces indoor mask mandates through holiday season

What do these international Omicron cases mean for us in the U.S.?

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the latest.