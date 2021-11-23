It’s the busiest time of the year, expect the airports to be busy as well

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than four million Americans are expected to fly this Thanksgiving Holiday, therefore expect the airports to be busy as well.

On Tuesday, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is out at the San Diego Airport to bring awareness to how busy this holiday will be while traveling. He talked to an airport spokesperson about what we should expect from these upcoming days.

In combination with the busy holiday travel, the main street, Hawthorne/San Diego, exit off the I-5 still remains closed due to a main water break. More on that