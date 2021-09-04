It’s the final weekend of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club summer racing season

DEL MAR (KUSI) – As summer enters its last leg, so too does the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s summer racing season.

Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Craig Dado, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on the final week of the summer racing season.

Dado described the finality as a bittersweet feeling, with good memories to look back upon, coupled with the end of a season in sight.