It’s time California tried someone different, says gubernatorial candidate John Cox

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the state of California and how he could improve the state as governor.

Cox believes the Newsom Administration is behind wasteful spending in the state.

I’m not a career politician or a celebrity; I’m not an insider, said Cox.

Maybe it’s time California tried someone different, a businessman with experience in the private sector, Cox added.

The candidate plans to cut the state income tax by up to 25 percent.

The California gubernatorial election is Sept. 14.