Iwo Jima Honor Walk this Saturday in Cardiff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In partnership with Events.com the Best Defense Foundation is hosting an Iwo Jima Honor Walk on March 20, 2021 to remember the fallen and honor the heroes of the battle that turned the tide of war in the Pacific in 1945.

As we continue with the lingering effects of the pandemic and are still not able to travel, the Best Defense Foundation’s commitment to honoring our WWII Veterans remains strong. We will always remember and never forget the sacrifices and valor exhibited by our Marines and Navy for 36 days during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

People will be walking all around the world and here in San Diego we will be hosting our own walk joined by 3 Pacific War veterans, Andre Chappez, Gil Nadeau and Pete Corrao. We will also have a short program followed by a “Missing Man” flyover.

The walk will be located in front of the Pacific Coast Grill 2530 S. Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff, CA. We will be gathering at 9am and the program will begin at 9:45am.