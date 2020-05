Jack Berkman discusses new key business messages for the new normal going forward





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are a business owner, you have probably been facing a lot of challenges over these last few weeks.

As our new normal has shifted, some people are recommending that business leaders change the way they think.

President & CEO of Berkman Strategic Communications, Jack Berkman, discussed these new key business messages with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.