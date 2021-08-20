Jack Pagano: The situation in Afghanistan is worse than 2001, “we blew this”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former Senior Government Media Contractor in Kabul, Retired Army Lt. Col. Jack Pagano, ran a TV station in Afghanistan, and has been in the country off and on for more than a decade.

Pagano is the COO of two major Afghan Radio/TV networks, and has interacted with the Taliban, they were close to doing a TV show together.

But, during his time in the country, Pagano met countless Afghans who are amazing people, many of whom are still stuck in the country.

Pagano joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to share his perspective on the collapse, and what he has been doing to help get the people he knows out of the country safely.

To put it simply, Pagano explained the situation is so bad Afghans are worrying if they will even be alive tomorrow.

One of the main members of the Taliban that the United States is talking with, was released from Guantanamo Bay by President Obama. Pagano says there is absolutely no way we can trust him to do what he says.

Pagano said the situation in Afghanistan looks “like it is worse than it was in 2001.” Continuing, “we blew this. This is crazy. My heart is… I’m crying every night. The current government did not understand it’s a kill zone now.”

Pagano said at the end of the day, “the Afghans who loved us, are now feeling betrayed.”

President Biden told the world the Taliban was able to takeover because the Afghan army quit. Pagano strongly disagreed, “no they didn’t quit. This is how the Taliban works, they are already spying on those soldiers, they know where the families live. They know where the relatives live. They tell the soldiers, if you don’t put down your guns we’re going after your family, we’re going to kill your family. So what has happened is, you have no choice, what are you going to do?”

Pagano concluded by saying we need to send the Navy SEALs over and “kick some butt.” He predicted the Taliban will burn down the US Embassy on the 20th anniversary of September 11th.