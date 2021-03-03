Jacobs Center strengthens commitment to serve Southeastern San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation has fortified its dedication to Southeastern San Diego through bringing on new board members, starting with Christie Marcella, the Center’s new Executive Director, who joined KUSI to discuss the organization’s accomplishment and goals.

New board member Louie Nguyen is set on growing economic development in Southeastern San Diego, while new Director of Development Operations and Institutional Advancement Selina Castillo Hudgins brings attention to philanthropic support for neighborhood projects.

Freshly-promoted Marcella worked in tandem with The San Diego Foundation to establish the Southeastern San Diego COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

The Fund aided 33 nonprofits in offering direct help to the community during the pandemic and create multiple and weekly drive-thru food events in the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center parking lot.

As if that wasn’t enough service, Marcella also acts as Co-Chair of the Economic Activities Working Group for the San Diego Promise Zone and also serves on Mayor Todd Gloria’s BackToWorkSD workforce development group.