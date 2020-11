Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank’s Holiday Food Drive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is in demand for food donations more than ever before.

The president and CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, Jim Floros, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the holiday food drive and how people can help donate safely.

If people need help visit SanDiegoFoodBank.org/gethelp.