Jacumba Hot Springs residents fight to save land, history amid major solar farm development





JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS (KUSI) – The development of a 600-acre solar farm has already begun in the desert town of Jacumba Hot Springs, despite pushback from residents in 2021.

RELATED STORY: Supervisors OK large solar project in Jacumba Hot Springs; residents object

While development continues, residents are still hoping to save some land — and the history that comes with it.

Jeffrey Osborne, one of the three owners of the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, has filed a lawsuit with other Jacumba residents in the San Diego Superior Court with the intention of halting the project.

In a 5-0 vote in August 2021, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved of the project’s construction, also known as the JVR Energy Park.

The lawsuit’s hearing will take place on June 17.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Jacumba Hot Springs with more details.

RELATED STORY: Big solar farm runs into small town opposition in Jacumba Hot Springs