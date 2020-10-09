Jacumba resident speaks out about the placement of Sexually Violent Predators in her neighborhood





JACUMBA (KUSI) – A man convicted of sexually assaulting children between the ages of 4 to 9 is up for possible release.

The Department of State Hospitals is proposing to place pedophile Joseph Bocklett at a home off Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs.

The small town has turned into a dumping ground for sex offenders with an extremely high ratio of felon to resident.

In San Diego, the ratio is 994 residents per sex offender. But for Jacumba it’s 37 residents per sex offender.

Residents are holding demonstrations to protest the possible placement of Bocklett.

Sixteen year old, Jadelynn Braswell, along with family and friends, made signs and stood by the road hoping to increase awareness in the community.

She says she was surprised how many people didn’t know about the upcoming court date, and that’s why she’s going to continue to use social media and other platforms to fight for the safety of her streets.

Bocklett has been diagnosed with Pedophilic Disorder, sexually attracted to both boys and girls. A Superior Court Judge already ruled Pauma Valley was not a suitable placement for the felon.

The next court date is October 26th at 9:00 a.m.