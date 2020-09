Jagger and Kristi from Magic 92.5 helped with Valley Fire evacuation

POWAY (KUSI) – Jagger and Kristi from Magic 92.5 helped with evacuation and housing of livestock at Lions, Tigers, and Bears Exotic Animal Sanctuary.

They are holding three horses, one mini horse, and one donkey.

The Valley Fire forced Lions, Tigers, and Bears to evacuate.

Orders were lifted Friday night and Jagger and Kristi said the livestock should be returning to the animal sanctuary Sunday.