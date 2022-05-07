Jail inmate re-arrested in Bay Ho-area for fatally shooting 79-year-old man





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A jail inmate being held on unrelated charges has been re-arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a 79-year-old man outside the victim’s Bay Ho-area workplace, possibly during a failed carjacking attempt, authorities reported Friday.

Francisco Xavier Villegas, 21, allegedly opened fire on Jose Quirin of Rosarito, Mexico, about 5 a.m. Tuesday as the older man was sitting in his parked vehicle in front of an office building in the 4400 block of Morena Boulevard, according to police.

Following the gunfire, the shooter fled on foot in an unknown direction, Lt. Jud Campbell said. The victim drove off, traveling about a mile to the south before stopping at a McDonald’s restaurant near the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Interstate 5 in Pacific Beach.

Patrol officers flagged down by employees of the eatery found Quirin inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives believe that the shooter opened fire after his attempt to commandeer Quirin’s SUV failed.

“When the victim did not immediately surrender his vehicle, the (assailant) fired at least one round from a firearm through the driver’s-side window glass, striking the victim and causing his injuries,” the lieutenant said.

Villegas, who was arrested the next day for an alleged probation violation, was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

