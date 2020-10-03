Jake from Labrador Rescuers looking to be adopted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jake was picked up as a stray with several wounds to his torso, tail, and face.

He needed emergency medical attention at the shelter and is now with Labrador Rescuers and ready to be adopted to a new family.

He rides nicely in the car, loves walks and is great on a leash, is well-mannered in the house and very calm. Jake just really wants to hang out and get some love.

He knows to sit and is working on other commands, but he is eager to please and very trainable.

Jake would make a great addition to a loving home.