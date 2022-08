James Gallagher, Assembly Republican, reacts to the passage of SB 1100

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Legislators are weighing in after State Bill 1100 passed in the Senate on Thursday.

The bill would allow presiding members holding public meeting to remove disruptive attendees.

It now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed.

Top Republican of the State Assembly, James Gallagher, says the measure is a direct attack on parents who are passionate about how schools are being managed.