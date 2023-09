James Newman recalls missing PSA Flight 182

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week commemorates the 45th anniversary of PSA Flight 182, one of the most significant events in San Diego history.

James Newman was scheduled to be on PSA Flight 182, but fortunately did not board in time.

Newman joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share the reason he missed the flight, and explained why he now lives life like everyday is his last.