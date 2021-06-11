Jamul Casino kicks off Summer with annual All-Star Block Party

JAMUL (KUSI) – On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Jamul Casino will ring in summer by hosting its annual All-Star Block Party featuring numerous promotions, live entertainment, free play and food for all guests in the casino, and celebrity guests. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, the all-day event will feature:

Sports icon Bo Jackson will attend a private party in Tony Gwynn’s Sports Pub for casino VIPs, including a $25,000 giveaway

Emmy Award-winning TV host, Sam the Cooking Guy, will offer casino VIPs a one-of-a-kind culinary experience at The Rooftop

The “Battle of the Broadcasters” poker tournament with a guaranteed $100,000 prize pool

$20 in free play for all guests at the Casino

Free Cajun food in JIVe Lounge

Live entertainment throughout the day

Jamul Casino’s annual Block Party leverages the Casino’s outstanding features and facilities to create a full day of fun for Casino guests.

Invitation-Only Events

Acclaimed chef, “Sam the Cooking Guy” will take over The Rooftop, the Casino’s unique outdoor event venue, for two seatings at 5:30pm and 8pm. Chef Sam has designed a special menu for the event, and he will provide a cooking demonstration. All guests will receive a copy of his cookbook, Recipes with Intentional Leftovers. Access to this exclusive event can be won by following Jamul Casino on Facebook, and listening to local radio stations 100.7 Big, Magic 92.5, XTRA 1360, Sunny 98.1, 101.5 KGB, KyXy 96.5, and 97.3 The Fan for a chance to win tickets.

Tony Gwynn’s Sports Pub will host former sports legend, Bo Jackson, for great food and a giveaway for $25,000 cash and free play plus a Bo Jackson Signature Grill by Coyote Outdoor. Guests can watch Bo cook up some of his favorites from his Signature Foods line of products, play games for prizes, and win a share of the $25,000 giveaway. The party begins at 12 noon, with Bo joining the event from 2pm – 4pm. Tickets to this event will also be given away through Jamul Casino’s Facebook page and their radio partners.

“Battle of the Broadcasters” Poker Tournament

This year’s “Battle of the Broadcasters” poker tournament will unite local players and celebrities for a friendly competition in the Casino’s Poker Room. Players interested in participating in the poker tournament may buy-in for $575 beginning at 10am on June 12 (registration begins). A Meet & Greet will follow at Loft 94 at 11am, and the tournament will begin at 12pm. The tournament offers a guaranteed $100,000 prize pool and $500 bounties for players who knock out the celebrity players. Bountied players include:

Steve Beuerlein, former NFL player and current CBS sports broadcaster

Jim Laslavic, former NFL player and NBC 7 sports broadcaster

Scott Kaplan, radio talk show host, cable TV host

Jodi Kodesh, Meteorologist

Jeremy Roenick, former NHL player and NBC sports broadcaster

Bret Boone, former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

Gary Templeton, former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

Rollie Fingers, former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

Charlie Joiner, former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers

Sam the Cooking Guy joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about Jamul Casino’s All-Star Block Party.