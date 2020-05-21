Jamul Casino to reopen as County gets approval for in-person dining and shopping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County has received word that California approved its request to allow dining at restaurants and in-store shopping, both with social distancing restrictions.

The county’s request to move further into Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan was approved Wednesday night.

However, actual reopening of restaurants and shops cannot begin until businesses fill out the county’s Safe Reopening Plan form and post it publicly, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a tweet Wednesday night.

The county also sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday night asking him to approve a pilot program for Phase 3. If approved, it could allow for the reopening of certain facilities, including youth and sports clubs, salons, fitness clubs and outdoor religious services.

County health officials reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the illness on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,140 and the total number of deaths to 230.

The ages of those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged from 61 to 99, all of whom had underlying health issues, said the county public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten.

An estimated 4,089 people have recovered from COVID-19, while a cumulative 1,155 have been hospitalized and 355 have spent some time in intensive care.

The county recorded 4,802 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, a single-day high, for 115,837 cumulative tests. The 114 positive cases represent just 2% of all tests reported Wednesday, well below the region’s 14-day average of 3.6% positive.

Jamul Casino will reopen its doors Thursday with restrictions and two more tribal casinos will do the same on Friday.

Valley View Casino & Hotel and Harrah’s Resort Southern California will both reopen Friday.

Viejas Casino and Resort reopened on Monday and Sycuan Casino reopened on Wednesday.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to further encourage space between players.

Patrons and staff will also be required to undergo temperature checks, wear masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All five casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited most business operations in California.

Casino Pauma announced Wednesday that it will remain closed for the time being in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The casino has been closed since March 15 and will remain shuttered until further notice, according to a statement released on the casino’s website.

Fletcher announced Wednesday that in-person funerals, both indoors and outdoors, will be allowed again, provided every person in attendance wears a face covering and different household units maintain six feet of distancing from each other.

Additionally, he said that while houses of worship can open for funerals, they are a one-time situation. Any regularly scheduled religious services are still prohibited in person by the California’s reopening guidelines.

Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday that the county meets Stage 2 acceleration criteria. According to the county, that criteria includes:

— Less than 5% of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over a seven-day period or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days;

— Fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the past seven days;

— A capacity to be able to test 1.5 per every 1,000 residents and at least 15 staff per 100,000 county population trained and available for contact tracing, and;

— Hospital capacity for a possible surge of 35% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases in addition to providing usual care for other patients.