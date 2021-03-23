Jamul man plans theme park in San Diego County

About two years ago, Greg Schumsky, had an idea to create a theme park. Schumsky has lived in Jamul over 20 years and would drive by the old, abandoned Marshal Scotty’s frequently. That is where Schumsky’s inspiration first started. After posting his idea for Jackalope Junction on LinkedIn and contacting several friends in the industry, he now has a complete concept and artwork. He has joined forces with a company from Europe that has worked with other theme parks to help make Schumsky’s vision reality. Schumsky has been looking at locations from Ramona to Bonsall and even Arizona. Jackalope Junction aims to bring a park that fills children and adults alike with an wholesome, quality, experience.